RRB NTPC Crew D Examination 2022: Any grievance associated with exam-result, sign up right here by way of February 16, know

RRB NTPC Crew D Examination 2022: Scholars' protest continues even lately referring to RRB NTPC consequence. Because of the expanding opposition of the applicants, the Ministry of Railways has put a grasp on additional recruitment examinations in the interim and has made up our minds to rethink the effects. Along side this, the Railway Recruitment Board has constituted a committee for this, which can rethink the effects launched and after that publish its suggestions to the Ministry of Railways. The ministry has mentioned that all through this time either the RRB NTPC CBT 2 and Crew D CBT 1 examinations might be postponed. The examinations will now be held handiest after reconsideration of the effects. Along side this, the applicants were informed that they may be able to ship their court cases and recommendations to the committee.

All of the chairpersons of RRBs were directed to obtain the grievances of the applicants thru their current channels, assemble those grievances and ship them to the committee. The applicants were given 3 weeks until 16 February 2022 to publish their considerations and the committee after inspecting those considerations will publish its suggestions by way of 04 March 2022.

Those might be participants within the top profile committee

1. Deepak Peter, Chairman Essential Government Director (Commercial Family members), Railway Board

2. Rajiv Gandhi, Member Secretary, Government Director Status quo (RRB), Railway Board

3. Aditya Kumar Member, Leader Workforce Officer (Management), Western Railway

4. Jagdish Alagar, Chairman RRB/Chennai

5. Mukesh Gupta, Chairman RRB/Bhopal

The participants of this top profile committee will imagine the problems raised by way of the applicants showing for the examination after which provide their suggestions.

Applicants can ship their issues on those problems…..

1. Technique for use for shortlisting the applicants for the second level CBT, with out affecting the results of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) 1st level CBT 1 and the present shortlisted applicants

2. Software of Segment II CBT 2 Examination in CEN RRC 01/2019 (Crew D)

Applicants can sign up their considerations and recommendations at the following e mail id-