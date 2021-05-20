RRR Film (2022): Roudram Ranam Rudhiram Forged | Teaser | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is the Telugu identify for RRR, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram (RRR) for Tamil, and Upward thrust Roar Rebellion (RRR) is the tile for Hindi.
The movie additionally stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Daisy Edgar Jones within the outstanding roles. Track director M. M. Keeravani might be composing the songs and background for the movie. Okay. Okay. Senthil Kumar handles the digicam and modifying is completed through A. Sreekar Prasad.
The movie might be made on the cheap of ₹350 to ₹400 crore, making it some of the pricey Indian movie. The movie will unlock on 30 July 2020 in 10 languages together with Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and different Indian languages concurrently.
|Director
|SS Rajamouli
|Manufacturer
|DVV Danayya
|Screenplay
|SS Rajamouli
|Style
|Periodic Drama
|Tale
|Vijayendra Prasad and SS Rajamouli
|Starring
|Ram Charan and Jr NTR
|Track
|M. M. Keeravani
|Cinematographer
|Okay. Okay. Senthil Kumar
|Editor
|A. Sreekar Prasad
|Manufacturing Corporate
|DVV Leisure
|Unlock date
|30 July 2020
|Language
|Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and different Indian languages concurrently.
|RRR Price range
|₹350 to ₹400 crore
|Artwork Director
|But to be up to date
|VFX
|But to be up to date
|Dialogues
|Sai Madhav Burra
|Gown Dressmaker
|Rama Rajamouli
RRR Film Forged
- Ram Charan
- Jr NTR
- Ajay Devgn
- Alia Bhatt as Sita
- Olivia Morris as Jennifer
- Ray Stevenson as Scott
- Alison Doody as Woman Scott
- Samuthirakani
- Daisy Edgar Jones
- Prakash Raj
- Pleasure Badlani
- Mukesh Rishi
- Daniel O’Kane
- Vennela Kishore
- R. Bhakti Klein
- Murli Sharma
- Tanikella Bharani
- Ali
- Srinivasa Rao Kota
- Rao Ramesh
- Rahul Ramakrishna
- Raghu Babu
This is the mighty and intense poster of Komaram Bheem from RRR Film 2022.
