RRR Film (2022): Roudram Ranam Rudhiram Forged | Teaser | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is the Telugu identify for RRR, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram (RRR) for Tamil, and Upward thrust Roar Rebellion (RRR) is the tile for Hindi.

Watch the reliable movement poster video of RRR Film,

The movie additionally stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Daisy Edgar Jones within the outstanding roles. Track director M. M. Keeravani might be composing the songs and background for the movie. Okay. Okay. Senthil Kumar handles the digicam and modifying is completed through A. Sreekar Prasad.

The movie might be made on the cheap of ₹350 to ₹400 crore, making it some of the pricey Indian movie. The movie will unlock on 30 July 2020 in 10 languages together with Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and different Indian languages concurrently.

Director SS Rajamouli
Manufacturer DVV Danayya
Screenplay SS Rajamouli
Style Periodic Drama
Tale Vijayendra Prasad and SS Rajamouli
Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR
Track M. M. Keeravani
Cinematographer Okay. Okay. Senthil Kumar
Editor A. Sreekar Prasad
Manufacturing Corporate DVV Leisure
Unlock date 30 July 2020
Language Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and different Indian languages concurrently.
RRR Price range ₹350 to ₹400 crore
Artwork Director But to be up to date
VFX But to be up to date
Dialogues Sai Madhav Burra
Gown Dressmaker Rama Rajamouli

 

RRR Film Forged

  • Ram Charan
  • Jr NTR
  • Ajay Devgn
  • Alia Bhatt as Sita
  • Olivia Morris as Jennifer
  • Ray Stevenson as Scott
  • Alison Doody as Woman Scott
  • Samuthirakani
  • Daisy Edgar Jones
  • Prakash Raj
  • Pleasure Badlani
  • Mukesh Rishi
  • Daniel O’Kane
  • Vennela Kishore
  • R. Bhakti Klein
  • Murli Sharma
  • Tanikella Bharani
  • Ali
  • Srinivasa Rao Kota
  • Rao Ramesh
  • Rahul Ramakrishna
  • Raghu Babu

RRR Film Teaser

RRR Film Trailer

RRR Film Songs

This is the mighty and intense poster of Komaram Bheem from RRR Film 2022.

