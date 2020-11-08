Rs 1.75 crore sanctioned for ‘Language Lab’, a language lab to be built in these 10 districts in UP

Language Lab in Polytechnic Colleges in UP: The government of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh has decided to build a language lab in ten polytechnic colleges. An amount of Rs 1.75 crore has been approved by the government, out of which Rs 17.5 lakh will be spent for each lab. Also Read – IPL 2020: Pollard made a big statement about Pandya brothers, said – Our relationship is outside the field …

This initiative will improve the communication skills of students, create better understanding of languages, so that they can perform better in this round of competition. According to a government spokesman, "These labs will especially help the girl students in getting jobs."

There will be lab in these districts

Under this special Central Assistance Scheduled Castes sub-scheme, students who benefit from this will be the Government Polytechnic in Etawah, Sanjay Gandhi Polytechnic in Amethi, Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambi, Shravasti, Shamli, Kushinagar, Sant Kabir Nagar and Savitri Bai Phule in Azamgarh. Will be studying in Government Polytechnic and MMIT Lab located in Kashganj.