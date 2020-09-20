Rs 2000 note news: Will 2 thousand note be closed? Modi government told the real truth in Parliament

Rs 2000 note news: There have been many such reports about 2000 rupee notes that this note is going to be closed now. However, no official statement came from Sarakar on this. But this time the Modi government has put a stop to the rumors about the 2 thousand note. The Modi government has officially confirmed the Rs 2,000 denomination notes. The government has said that it has not decided to discontinue the high denomination notes (2000 notes), however, there has been a substantial reduction in the printing of denominations of Rs 2,000 denomination. Also Read – IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: Fans will keep an eye on these players in Delhi-Punjab match

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, the Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, said that the government decides to print a banknote of a particular denomination in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India. He said that during 2019-20 and 2020-21, no order has been received from the press to print 2,000 rupee notes, although no decision has been taken by the government not to continue the 2,000 rupee note.

He also said that a total of 273.98 crore notes in denominations of Rs 2,000 were in circulation till March 31, 2020, while in March 31, 2019, the number was Rs 329.10 crore. The Minister of State for Finance said that it was informed by the Reserve Bank of India that the printing of Rs 2,000 notes was permanently stopped due to the lockdown imposed to prevent and prevent the Kovid-19 epidemic. But based on the guidelines issued by the central and state governments, the press started printing the notes in a phased manner.

(Input agency)