Rs 21 crore given as compensation to Delhi riot victims, 185 claims still pending

New Delhi: 53 people were killed and there was heavy loss of properties in the violence erupted in the national capital. After which the Delhi government has settled 1661 claims of riot victims and disbursed more than 21 crore rupees to these people. According to the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police in the riot case, the government has disbursed Rs 21,93,29,050 so far. Claims of about 1661 victims have been settled, while 185 claims are still pending.

The Deputy District Magistrate of Seelampur has settled the clap of Rs 7,69,81,637, while the Deputy District Magistrate of Yamuna Vihar, Karwal Nagar, Shahadra has paid Rs 5,95,16,284, Rs 6,49,539 and Rs 1,78, respectively. 63,590 has been distributed to the riot victims. In the wake of the riots, the government announced Rs 10 lakh for death, Rs 5 lakh for permanent disability, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured, Rs 20,000 for mild injury and Rs 5,000 for animal husbandry. was.

Apart from this, the Delhi government had announced a grant of Rs five lakh for the residential building completely damaged, Rs 2.5 lakh in case of minor damage and Rs 5 lakh for uninsured commercial units. This information was obtained from the charge sheet of Delhi Police. Delhi Police had registered a case against 15 people under UAPA, Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Public Property Damage Prevention Act.

(Input IANS)