Rs 50 lakh recovered in CBI raid on DK Shivakumar’s premises, Congress termed the action as ‘political vendetta’

The Central Investigation Agency (CBI) today raided several locations of Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar (DK Shivakumar). The raid has been carried out by the CBI in an alleged corruption case. The Congress (Congress) protested about this and termed the move as a 'political vendetta' taken before the by-election in the state. The party also said that the investigating agency should investigate 'corruption' against Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and his family.

Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP's frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts. Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP's maladministration only becomes stronger.

Party general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala said that despite the BJP government’s retaliatory action, the Congress leaders and workers are not going to bow down. Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev demanded Yeddyurappa’s resignation and questioned why the ‘corruption’ of Yeddyurappa and his family was not being investigated.

Surjewala tweeted, “Bullying is going on on behalf of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo by raiding DK Shivakumar. We are not going to bow down. The CBI should also disclose the corruption of Yeddyurappa government. ” He said, ‘Modi government, Yeddyurappa government and BJP’s advance organization CBI-ED-Income tax know that Congress workers and leaders are not going to succumb to such efforts. . Our resolve to fight for the people will become stronger. ‘

Sushmita told reporters, ‘BJP is repeatedly misusing the investigating agency to target opposition leaders. Our question is why the CBI raids before the elections? Why does the CBI wake up before the elections? ”He said that the entire Congress party is standing with DK Shivakumar.

#UPDATE: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seizes around Rs 50 Lakhs cash during searches at the premises of

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar & his brother-MP, DK Suresh.

Congress spokesperson said, “Our demand is that BS Yeddyurappa should resign from the post of Chief Minister. Corruption should be investigated against him and family. Officials gave this information on Monday. The CBI is conducting searches at 14 locations in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra in connection with raising disproportionate assets.

