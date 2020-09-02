Rs. Illegal transaction worth over 95 thousand crores: ED arrested hawala operator Naresh Jain

new Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday that it has arrested hawala operator Naresh Jain. Jain is suspected to have facilitated illegal transactions worth over Rs 95,000 crore using over 600 accounts in India. A senior ED official told News IANS that the agency arrested Jain under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Also Read – SSR Case: ED quizzes Gaurav Arya, a Goa-based hotel businessman;

The official said that Jain along with his associates allegedly provided illegal transactions using more than 600 bank accounts for more than Rs 95,000 crore. The official said that Jain transferred Rs 11,500 crore abroad through various excuses. Also Read – SS Rajput Death Case: ED pasted notice outside Gaurav Arya’s hotel in Goa

Jain was produced before a Delhi court on Wednesday. This trader from Delhi was on the radar of investigative agencies since 2016. Also Read – ED has sensational disclosure in SSR case, Riya and drugs have any connection

The official said that Jain had financed the restricted network and he was also arrested earlier by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The ED’s money laundering case is based on a complaint by the NCB.

The official claimed that Jain allegedly runs an international syndicate to transfer funds through the hawala channel. He used to do this work through fake company, tour and travel company and his banking network.