RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s big statement about Indian Muslims, said- ‘Only in the Constitution of India …’

new Delhi: Sir Sanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said that Indian Muslims are the most satisfied in the world. He also said that people of all religions stand together when it comes to Indianness. Bhagwat said that some kind of bigotry and separatism is spread only by those whose own interests are affected.

Referring to the large number of Muslim soldiers in the army of King Maharana Pratap of Mewar in the war against the Mughal ruler Akbar, Bhagwat said that whenever the culture of the country has been attacked in the history of India, people of all religions join together Have stood

Muslims of India are more satisfied

In an interview to the Hindi magazine ‘Vivek’ published from Maharashtra, the Sangh chief said, “Most of the Muslims of India are satisfied”. He asked whether there is a single instance in the world where the people of any country are ruled Any foreign religion that exists can still exist.

Bhagwat said, “Nowhere. Only in India it is like this. ”He said that unlike India, Pakistan never gave the rights to the followers of other religions and it was made as a separate country of Muslims.

Hindus also replace Muslims with Indian Constitution

Bhagwat said, “Our constitution did not say that only Hindus can live here or it has been said that only Hindus will be heard here, or if you have to live here, you have to accept the primacy of Hindus. We made room for them. This is the nature of our nation and this inherent nature is called Hindu. “

The Sangh chief said that Hindus have nothing to do with who worships whom. Religion should be connecting, uplifting and all should be threaded together.

Bhagwat said, “Whenever devotion to India and its culture is awakened and a sense of pride is born to the ancestors, then the distinction between all religions is eliminated and people of all religions stand together.” In the context of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the RSS chief said that it is not only for traditional purposes, but the temple is a symbol of national values ​​and character.

He said, “The reality is that temples were demolished to suppress the morale and values ​​of the people of this country.” For this reason Hindu society for a long time wanted to rebuild temples. Our lives were stricken and we were humiliated by the demolition of our idol Shri Ram’s temple. We want to rebuild it, expand it and hence a grand temple is being built. “