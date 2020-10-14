RSS chief said- the preamble of the constitution which came in our conduct, some people are increasing the quarrels in the society

new Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has appealed to the people of the country to uproot the disparity in society. He has emphasized to the people to conduct according to the Preamble of the Constitution. Regarding the ongoing campaign for social harmony in the country, he said that revolution does not change, Sankranti is needed to bring change. Also Read – Owaisi furious over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Muslim statement, tweeting this …

Sarsanghchalak of the Sangh, Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing the Dattopant Thengdi Smriti Lecture, said, "To straighten the political owl, some people are working to increase the distance in the society and set up fights based on the faults of the society. Such people create a web of confusion. Be careful with them. It is the responsibility of those who work for social harmony that the society of the country become free from blame. The Preamble of the Constitution came in the conduct of all people. This is the test of those working for social harmony."

Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said, "At least there is no distinction between water, temples and crematoriums." We do not need to ask about this. The Sangh has worked to draw a big line in this direction. There will be no social disparity, this is the national goal. Everyone has to try in this direction. The disparity should be removed, we want it all."

Mohan Bhagwat said, "We are all one." Due to their selfishness, each other was kept high and low. We have to remove that stigma. We are one, we have to be one. Asymmetry is a disease of many days, will go with your intellect. Inequality cannot be a religion." The Sarsanghchalak of the Sangh appealed to beware of those who spread hatred in the society. He said, "The whole society is ours. Taking all the variations together, as the son of a mother, as a national component of a nation, we have to stand together for the nation. If you do not do this, then it will be gone independently. We should work with Baba Saheb's torch in hand."