RSS ideologue MG Vaidya dies, Mohan Bhagwat expressed grief

RSS ideologue MG Vaidya dies: Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has expressed grief over the death of former RSS All India publicity head Madhav Govind Aakhyya Baburaoji (MG Vaidya) in Nagpur.

Mohan Bhagwat said that by leaving his body, all of us Sangh workers have lost a senior shadow of theirs. Mohan Bhagwat said that everyone needs to learn from his life. MG Vaidya was 97 years old. During his lifetime, he worked with all six Sarsanghchalakas of the Sangh. He was the father of Manmohan Vaidya, the current co-government of the RSS.

Sangh sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sir Karyavah Suresh Bhaiya Ji Joshi said in a condolence message on his death that rich, versatile, Vaidya Sangh was witness to the development of work. His personal, family and social life was an expression of the sangha rites.

In simple language, he continued to present the Sangh to the world through his speech and writing. His next generation is also working for the benefit of the country by living this way and his two sons Manmohan and Shri Ram are senior campaigners of the Sangh.

(Input IANS)