RSS office attacked, vandalized, three arrested, two policemen suspended in UP

Mathura: In Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, a mob of anti-social elements attacked the office of RSS. Stoned the office. There was also sabotage. Police has arrested three people in this case. While two policemen have also been suspended.

The case is of Masani Police Outpost area of ​​Govind Nagar police station in Mathura. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office located here suddenly stoned and attacked several officials and activists. Police gave information about this and said that three people have been arrested in this connection.

Police said that the reason for the quarrel was to capture and hand over two boys on the charge of theft in the office a day earlier, whom the attackers claimed to be innocent and were opposing the police action. Govind Nagar police station in-charge and police inspector MP Chaturvedi said, "Three youths have been apprehended in the case of attacking the Sangh office, and the identity and search of the rest is going on." Many of them will also be caught soon. '

He said, ‘The incident happened on Tuesday morning when a mob of anti-social elements suddenly attacked the Sangh office. “They were protesting against the custody and interrogation of the two boys on Monday accused of theft,” he said, adding that they all belong to a particular community.

Chaturvedi said, ‘After the information of the quarrel over the Sangh office, the city president and general secretary etc. of the Bharatiya Janata Party also reached. Among them, General Secretary Raju Yadav has lodged a report with the police. ‘The police have assured the party officials that strict action will be taken in this case and no accused who rebel will be spared. The police will not allow anyone to spoil the atmosphere of the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Gaurav Grover has suspended Head Constable Shishupal Singh and Constable Mayank Kumar posted at Masani police post due to negligence in handling the above incident.