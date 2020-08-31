RSS said- Pranab Mukherjee was our guide, his loss was a big loss for the Sangh.

new Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has also mourned the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. The RSS, describing him as his guide, described the death as an irreparable loss to the organization. The statement issued by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryawah Suresh Bhayyaji Joshi said that Mukherjee’s departure is an irreparable loss to the Sangh. Also Read – PM Modi shared these pictures, remembering Pranab Mukherjee, said- ‘You left an indelible mark in the development of the country’

The Sangh said, skilled administrators, keeping the interest of the national interest paramount, in life beyond political untouchability and equally respected among all parties, the eloquent, popular former President Pranab Mukherjee completed his life journey and merged into the ultimate element today. Also Read – RIP Pranab da: President who could not become Prime Minister, this was the journey from India’s youngest Finance Minister to President

Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said while paying tribute, it will not be easy to fill this void in India’s political-social life. He was a guide to us because of his love and harmony towards the Sangh. Their departure is an irreparable loss to the Sangh. Expressing our deepest condolences to all the family members, the Lord is requested to place them at their feet. It is noteworthy that the 13th President of the country Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last in New Delhi. He was ill for a long time. He was undergoing treatment at the army hospital here. Also Read – ‘Bharat Ratna’ Pranab Mukherjee is no more, 7 days state mourning announcement till 6 September in the country