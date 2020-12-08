Indore: Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday attacked the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with an attack against the central government over the new agricultural laws. Also Read – Ujala Yojna: After Ujjwala Yojana, the government will now start rural Ujala scheme, LED bulbs will be available for just Rs 10

Former MP CM Digvijay Singh said, "We want to ask Mohan Bhagwat that if Modi ji is not listening to the Sangh and farmers then RSS should stop supporting Modi ji." Come on the road with us. There is no politics in it.

We want to ask Mohan Bhagwat that if Modi ji is not listening to Kisan Sangh and farmers then RSS should stop supporting Modi ji. Come on the road with us. There is no politics in it: Digvijay Singh, Congress #FarmersProtest

Leading the Congress protests at Sanyogitaganj Grain Mandi in the cantonment area of ​​Indore during ‘Bharat Bandh’, Singh said, “Ask Bhagwat (union-backed) Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) to withdraw the new agricultural legislation Regarding (agitating), stand with the farmers and give them a sit-in. If they do not do this, then we will assume that all of you do drama-gimmick only for votes and do politics only in the name of society and religion. ”

He continued the attack on the Modi government, saying, “As senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that a suit-boot government is running under Modi’s protection, on the other hand the poor, farmers, small traders, laborers, hammal and tulawati Huh.”

The Rajya Sabha MP demanded the Modi government to immediately withdraw the new agricultural laws and said that the Prime Minister should solve the issues of farmers by forming an all-party parliamentary committee.

Let us tell you that the Union-backed BKS said on Monday that it does not support the “Bharat Bandh” called on Tuesday against the new agricultural laws, but there should be some reforms in these laws.

Singh claimed during the Congress demonstration in Indore, “After the implementation of the new agricultural laws, the big industrialists of the corporate sector will grab that huge market of India’s agricultural products, which are worth Rs. 12 lakh crore and Rs. 15 lakh crore.” Is judged between. “

Digvijay Singh said, “The big industrialists will buy the produce of the farmers at an arbitrary price. This will force the businessmen of the country to become their commission agents. “

The Rajya Sabha MP also claimed that under the pressure of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which advocated the interests of developed countries like the US, the Modi government had entered into a “secret agreement” with the body in 2015 and the new agriculture of India The law is the result of this alleged agreement.

He alleged, “The new agricultural laws are the beginning of a conspiracy to end the procurement of crops from farmers at fair price shops and minimum support prices (MSPs) providing cheap food grains to the poor, so that big industrialist farmers, laborers and small traders Exploit. “

Singh said, “Farmers like wheat, gram and soybean are losing losses due to selling below MSP. After all, how should we trust Modi’s words with regard to the donors? “