Kremlin-backed channel fails to overturn Ofcom ruling that also related to Syria safety

The Kremlin-backed info channel RT has misplaced a major courtroom docket drawback to overturn a ruling by manner of the UK media regulator that it broadcast biased programmes in the case of the novichok poisoning in Salisbury and the battle in Syria.

Ofcom fined RT £200,000 after determining that seven programmes, along with two launched by manner of the earlier MP George Galloway, had been in breach of UK broadcasting legal guidelines in the case of due impartiality referring to points of political controversy.

Proceed learning…

