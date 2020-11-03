RTHK Producer Arrested Over Report Into Hong Kong Police

Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested a TV producer who labored for town’s public broadcaster RTHK. She made two investigative packages about police actions in reference to an outbreak of violence in July 2019.

The lady Dora Choi (aka Choi Yuk-ling) was arrested at her dwelling tackle in reference to alleged false statements and violations of the Street Visitors ordinance.

The incident on July 21, 2019 in Yuen Lengthy district has change into probably the most infamous and bitterly disputed flashpoints in final 12 months’s battle between pro-democracy and pro-Beijing forces within the metropolis.

A gang of males carrying white T-shirts and carrying sticks boarded a subway practice within the station and violently attacked passengers. Among the many injured had been some carrying black T-shirts and who might have been anti-government protesters. The gang members are broadly assumed to be triad, or organized crime, members performing as personal sector muscle on behalf of the federal government, although this has not been proved.

Police had been known as by passengers and bystanders, nevertheless it took them 39 minutes to reach on the scene. That’s an unusually very long time within the small and densely populated territory, and democrats subsequently alleged police collusion with the mobsters.

Choi’s documentary pieced collectively a story utilizing video footage from close by outlets, the tracing of automotive quantity plates, and interviews with locals. She confirmed that plain garments law enforcement officials had been in truth on the scene earlier than the violence started.

After this system aired on RTHK, the police admitted that the underneath cowl officers had been within the city to “observe the state of affairs.” However in August this 12 months, the police revealed a totally new model of occasions, one which they described as a riot and as a combat between two “equally-matched” sides.

RTHK, which is technically a authorities division, has come underneath repeated assault up to now two years over issues together with the protests, satirical programming, and relations between China and the World Well being Group.

Junius Ho, a member of member of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, was filmed within the Yuen Lengthy space apparently greeting the white shirted males earlier than the incident within the station. He denies any wrongdoing.

Ho was just lately named chairman of as chairman of Legislative Council’s IT and broadcasting committee. On Friday, considered one of his first pronouncements was to suggest the merger of RTHK with the federal government’s public relations unit.

Professional-democracy legislators have been fast to sentence Choi’s arrest. Council Entrance lawmaker Claudia Mo, a former journalist, known as the arrest a blatant assault on press freedom.

“The police operation will inevitably create a chilling impact that these journalists who dare to report any wrongdoings of the federal government officers or the pro-establishment camp have been dealing with nice strain and I urge them to face agency and report the reality… with out concern or favor,” stated one other, Lam Cheuk-ting, who was among the many injured in Yuen Lengthy.