RTX 2020 in Austin Canceled by Rooster Teeth – Variety

Rooster Teeth, the division of WarnerMedia’s Otter Media devoted to sci-fi, gaming, animation and fandom, has canceled its flagship RTX 2020 conference. As a substitute, it’s planning a digital occasion for followers in its place.

The choice got here after the Austin Public Well being division decided that the annual conference can’t be held on the Austin Conference Heart. It had been set to run Sept. 5-7, 2020 (after already beforehand been postponed from July).

“Regardless of all our needs and finest efforts to convey us collectively in individual this yr, because of citywide restrictions on large-scale occasions, RTX Austin 2020 has formally been cancelled,” the corporate introduced on its web site Thursday.

Additional particulars concerning the digital RTX occasion might be shared after they develop into out there, Rooster Teeth mentioned. Those that purchased tickets will obtain refunds, or they will decide to postpone their badge to RTX 2021 (at this hyperlink), which is scheduled for July 9-11, 2021.

Texas now has surpassed greater than 100,000 coronavirus instances, and on Wednesday the state reported a brand new one-day excessive of 5,551 confirmed instances.

Tickets for RTX 2020 ranged from $14 for a one-day go to the Expo, as much as the Extremely $1,500 ticket with quite a few perks together with full entry to RTX, RTX Expo, and RTX Animation Pageant, fast-pass safety check-in, and precedence seating in panel rooms.

Rooster Teeth describes the occasion, which it has held since 2011, as “the most effective three-day animation, gaming and comedy expertise you’ll be able to attend!” In response to the corporate, RTX 2019 drew greater than 65,000 attendees.

Austin-based Rooster Teeth is housed inside Otter Media, the digital media division of AT&T’s WarnerMedia. Final fall, the corporate laid off 13% of its workers. It then introduced in TV veteran Jordan Levin as basic supervisor as a part of a reorg in which co-founders Matt Hullum, Geoff Ramsey and Burnie Burns took on new artistic roles; Burns earlier this month introduced his exit from RT and mentioned he plans to maneuver out of the U.S.