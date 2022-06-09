RTX 3050 and 144 Hz, touching its historical minimum

What would have become of us PC gamers if it weren’t for gaming laptops these last couple of years! Probably, we would have had to settle for continuing to stretch our current hardware for another season if we didn’t want to go bankrupt buying the latest graphics card on the market. But thanks to portable equipment, we have been able to use state-of-the-art components without having to sell a kidney. Quite the contrary: we do not stop seeing offers in this sector on a daily basis.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HCB-HN200 – Ordenador Portátil Gaming 15.6″ FullHD 144Hz (Intel Core i5-11400H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 3050-4GB, Sin Sistema Operativo) Negro – Teclado QWERTY español

So that we can take home laptops completely for the price that only some graphics cost independently. With less power, of course. But with them we get a complete team already assembled and with the rest of the necessary components so that we only have to plug, open and play our favorite titles.

Even for less than 1,000 euros in many cases, as is the case with this Asus TUF model, which is now close to its historical minimum price again. With an official cost of 1,099 euros, it is currently on sale for just 759 euros on Amazon. An important discount that makes it an excellent option if we want to release the latest GPU while saving as much as possible.





This is the Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HCB-HN200, a gaming laptop that has everything we ask of a team with these characteristics. And that for less than 800 euros it offers us the possibility of playing all the titles on the market with good graphic quality and stable frame rates per second, even taking advantage of the benefits of ray tracing and DLSS. In addition, it is full of ports and connections and mounts a full RGB backlit keyboard that will delight the most gamers.

Regarding its hardware, this equipment has a recent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 4 GB of VRAM, an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. A great balance between components to which a 15.6-inch IPS panel with 1080p resolution puts the icing on the cake and a refresh rate of 144 Hz that look especially good in competitive titles.