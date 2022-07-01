RTX 3050 and 17.3 inches, at a bargain price in PcComponentes

The crisis in the gaming hardware market that we have experienced over the last two years has led many users to opt for gaming laptops, even if their great portability is not needed, when it comes to brand new next-generation components. Surcharges and stock have not affected these teams equallyand have become an excellent alternative to the classic gaming PC.

Gigabyte G7 GD-51ES123SD Intel Core i5-11400H/16GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3050/17.3″

In this sense, if we want brand new gaming hardware and we are not willing to pay the premiums of some components (although the graphics cards are gradually approaching their recommended price), but we want to obtain an experience as similar as possible to a desktop PC, nothing better than getting a 17.3-inch laptop.

And although as a general rule they are usually somewhat more expensive than those of 15.6, sometimes we find offers like the one that stars this Gigabyte in PcComponentes: from the more than 1,000 euros that it has been costing in recent weeks, now it has just collapsed to its current 799 euros. An opportunity not to miss.





We are talking about the Gigabyte G7GD-51ES123SD. A gaming laptop from this well-known hardware manufacturer that allows us to play everything with a good gaming experience, constant frame rates per second and good graphic quality. And, as we say, in a big way, thanks to its large screen. Which is appreciated if we do not plan to continuously move it from here to there.

This Gigabyte stands out for mounting a recent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 4 GB of VRAM, a penultimate generation Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. All this, next to the aforementioned 17.3-inch screen with 1920 x 1080p resolutionIPS technology and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Of course, the installation of the operating system is on us.