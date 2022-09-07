RTX 3050 and Full HD for just 600 euros

In current times, more and more people are choosing to buy a laptop rather than build their own gaming setup from scratch. Recent stock issues with graphics cards have caused real headaches for all those people who decided to compose their desktop PC. Laptops have the advantage that you can save money, space and time by purchasing a single device with which you can play your favorite games.

DELL G15 5511- 15.6” FullHD Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-11260H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, Ubuntu Linux) Black – Backlit Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

Within the wide market that currently exists in the world of laptops, gaming models are characterized by integrating a series of features that make them ideal for playing any title. Although they are usually expensive products, there are cheaper alternatives with which you can play without problems at a more affordable price. This is the case of this model of the Dell brand that plummets to its all-time low price on Amazon: of the 809 euros that it previously cost, now you can take it home for 629 euros.

We are talking specifically about the DELL G15 5511, an inexpensive gaming laptop with which you can run any type of game without complications at one of the most affordable prices on the market today. If you are looking to renew or get a gaming laptop without wanting to spend a large amount of money, this is the perfect model: it is cheap, light, and has a discreet black design.

It integrates a 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with which you can enjoy a correct performance of all kinds of titles at 1080p, more than enough to play at medium graphic quality on its 15.6” Full HD screen. It has a good refresh rate of 120 Hz, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. Also, it comes with Ubuntu Linux built-in. It is without a doubt a great offer to get a gaming laptop with good features at a more than affordable price.

