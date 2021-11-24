RTX 3050, i5, and 144 Hz at historic lows

As the weeks go by, offers on gaming laptops with state-of-the-art hardware do not stop happening, which allow us to access graphics cards of the NVIDIA RTX 3000 family at the same time that we save. And with the arrival of Black Friday, we find more interesting discounts than ever.

This is the case of this gaming laptop from the Asus TUF family, which is reduced to just three days from Black Friday 2021 to its all-time low. We can take it home for 799 euros on Amazon, which represents a saving of around 300 euros compared to its usual price. Not bad if we take into account what it includes.

Specifically, we refer to the Asus TUF F15 in its variant FX506HCB-HN200. This team offers power to play whatever we want with a good frame rate per second. To which must be added the possibility of using such interesting technologies as ray tracing and DLSS, present only on RTX 2000 and 3000 series graphs.





ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HCB-HN200 – Portátil Gaming 15.6″ FullHD 144Hz (Intel Core i5-11400H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 3050-4GB, Sin Sistema Operativo) Negro Grafite – Teclado QWERTY español

This is because the laptop incorporates an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 4 GB of VRAM memory, a high-performance Intel Core i5-10400H processor, 16 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 512 GB in SSD format. Topped off by a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

How could it be otherwise, it includes a backlit keyboard and ports and connections of all kinds: several USB type A and type C, HDMI, RJ45 and a combined jack for microphone and headphones. The equipment comes without pre-installed operating system as standard but you are forgiven if we take into account the balance of your hardware to cost well under 1,000 euros.

