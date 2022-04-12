RTX 3050, Intel i7 and 144 Hz for just 1,000 euros in this discounted gaming laptop that is close to its historical minimum on Amazon

The weeks of this 2022 continue to advance and with them there are offers, offers and more offers of gaming laptops that allow us to take home the most interesting equipment at knockdown prices. With a hardware that we can hardly match when we move into the field of desktop gaming PC.

MSI Katana GF66 11UC-072XES – 15.6″ FullHD 144Hz Laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia RTX3050-4GB, without operating system) Black – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

This MSI team is a clear example of this, and allows us to play whatever we want comfortably wherever we are on sale for just 999 euros on Amazon. Discount of more than 200 euros compared to its original price which, in addition, makes it reach its historical minimum price. Without a doubt, a great opportunity to get a gaming team with the latest generation hardware.

This is the MSI Katana GF66 11UC-072XES, one of the many variants that we find within this family of MSI gaming laptops. And what stands out, as we say, for including some last-batch components. But also for a discreet and compact design and a full backlit keyboard.





When it comes to raw power, this MSI offers the performance of a graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB of VRAM, a high-performance Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 512GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM. A great combination of hardware with which to make the most of services like XBOX Game Pass Ultimate, which now has a 10% discount when using the code EASTER10 when completing the purchase.

And it is one of the most common configurations in this price range that is crowned by a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. All this without a standard operating system, although we can solve it comfortably ourselves by installing Windows (or another OS) once we receive it.