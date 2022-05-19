RTX 3050 Ti and Intel Core i5 with which to play everything, now at an all-time low price

If we usually find good offers in the field of gaming laptops, which have undoubtedly emerged as the great alternatives to desktop PCs for gaming over the last two years, sometimes the offers become bargains like the one starring this Asus TUF team.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HE-HN012 – 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Core i5-11400H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB, No OS) Black Graphite – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

With a usual price of around 1,300 euros, it has just reached its historical low for the first time on Amazon. And now we can take it home on sale for just 849 euros in that store, a price that makes it a bargain if we take into account the hardware that it contains. And that is well below the barrier of 1,000 euros.

Se trata del Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HE-HN012, an excellent gaming computer belonging to this family of Asuswhich is only one step behind the well-known Republic of Gamers.





Y whose laptops stand out for having a military certification resistant to accidental shocksall kinds of ports and connections, a full backlit keyboard and some components with which to play everything with good performance.

This particular model mounts a latest generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, which incorporates 4 GB of VRAM memory. As well as a high-performance Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. Along with a 15.6-inch Full HD panel at 144 Hz that perfectly complements the rest of the hardware. A great team with no less than 350 euros in savings that make this TUF one of the best options in this price range.