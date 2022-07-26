RTX 3060 12 GB, Ryzen 5 and Windows 11, for just over a thousand euros

MediaMarkt continues to celebrate its 23rd anniversary with offers of all kinds on gaming devices (among many other things), with which we can renew part of our setup while saving. One of the most interesting categories in which we find discounts to take into account is that of pre-assembled gaming computers, and this Clone PC is a good example of it.

PC gaming – PC Clon By Gigabyte B450M, AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600X, 16 GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX™ 3060 Gaming OC 12G, W11H

Now reduced to 1,249 euros, we can get this PC Clone by Gigabyte at a price to take into account if we pay attention to the great next-generation components that it incorporates, with which we can play any title on the market at 1080p without problems for years . In addition, from today until next August 1, 72 hours after acquiring this PC we will receive a gift card of 150 euros in our email, so the equipment is even cheaper.





This computer belongs to the family of PC Clone pre-assembled, among which we find different options for all kinds of users, needs and budgets. And this particular model, the Gigabyte C200, It has a fairly balanced hardware that, as we say, will allow us to enjoy all kinds of games with a great performance during a long season.

Inside a semi-tower with a transparent side and some RGB, this Clone PC houses an RTX 3060 OC graphics card with 12 GB of VRAM, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. As well as a B450 motherboard and a generous air cooler for the CPU. And it comes with Windows 11 installed as standard in its Home version, an addition that is always appreciated.