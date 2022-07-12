RTX 3060 and Alder Lake CPU, on offer for the Day without VAT

While years ago they were not able to compete head-to-head with piece-assembled desktop gaming PCs, pre-assembled computers They have become an excellent value for money option over the last two years., just as it happens with gaming laptops. And we can get great teams to play at the most contained prices.

PC gaming – Acer Nitro 50 N50-640 DG.E2VEB.00C, Intel® Core™ i7-12700F, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX3060, Sin sistema operativo

Like this Acer Nitro reduced in MediaMarkt on the occasion of the Day without VAT, which has dropped from its original 1,269 euros to 1,048.76 euros that it costs at the moment. An offer that allows us to take it away for just 1,000 euros, an opportunity not to miss if we take into account the hardware it contains. But be careful because the offer has a very limited time and is only available today, Monday, July 11.





We are talking about the Acer Nitro 50 N50-640 DG.E2VEB.00C. It is a desktop PC from this well-known manufacturer, which offers us great performance to play all kinds of titles at 1080p with great graphic quality and high frame rates per second. All this in a gaming mid-tower with RGB and loaded with ports and connections that fits wonderfully in all kinds of setups.

Specifically, this Acer Nitro contains an NVIDIA GeFore RTX 3060 graphics card with 12 GB of VRAM with which we will be covered for the future. As well as a latest generation Intel Alder Lake CPU, the i7-12700F, in addition to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. An interesting addition to note is that it includes wireless connectivity, with WiFi and Bluetooth. And, yes, it comes without a standard operating system, so we will have to add it ourselves.