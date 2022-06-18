RTX 3060 and great power, at a bargain price

When new gaming hardware comes out, PC gamers and users are the first to want to update our current equipment, but it is not always an easy task. Especially over the last two years, in which the stock of graphics cards has been conspicuous by its absence and prices have been through the roof.

Portátil gaming Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM-HN001W Intel i7-12700H/16/512SSD/3060/W11 15,6” FHD

However, with the new generation of Intel processors, things are much simpler. And we even find gaming laptops that incorporate them, and they do it at the most succulent prices. This Asus TUF Dash is a clear example of this, and now we can take it home on sale for just 1,499 euros at Fnac.





Not bad if we take into account that, as we say, in addition to a latest batch RTX, it incorporates a recent 12th generation Intel processor. This is the Dash F15 FX517ZM-HN001W, a really balanced gaming laptopwith a great design and plenty of power to play whatever we want in ultra graphic quality and high frame rates per second.

Specifically, this equipment contains an NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card with 6 GB of VRAM, a high-performance Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage: the usual configuration, but with a super recent CPU. For its part, the screen is a 15.6-inch Full HD at 144 Hz. And it even incorporates Windows 11 installed as standard, something that is always appreciated.