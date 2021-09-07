RTX 3060, Ryzen 7 and Home windows 10 for 1,299 euros at MediaMarkt

Throughout the gaming pc sector we discover fashions for all sorts of customers and budgets. And irrespective of its vary, we got here throughout truly attention-grabbing gives. Like this HP that now prices 100 euros much less.

In particular, it is going from a value of one,399 euros to one,299 euros in MediaMarkt. A bargain of seven% that interprets right into a saving of 100 euros; a value to remember for what the pc contains.





We’re speaking concerning the HP OMEN in its 15-en1000ns variant, a group that It sticks out principally for having an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card of 6 GB, with which we will play no matter we wish at a very good graphic high quality and a relentless price of frames consistent with 2d.

As well as, it comprises an AMD processor: the most recent era and top efficiency Ryzen 7 5800H, which it’s slightly with regards to what this identical producer gives us in desktop atmosphere. Now not forgetting 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD garage.

The display, in the meantime, mounts a fifteen.6-inch IPS panel with Complete HD answer and a 144 Hz refresh price; an excellent aggregate if we remember the remainder of the elements. To which we will have to upload a backlit keyboard and Home windows 10 as usual.