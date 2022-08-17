RTX 3060 Ti and Intel Core i7 for 200 euros less on MediaMarkt

In order to set up a gaming setup with which to play our favorite video games, we must find and acquire the necessary peripherals to enjoy a good quality game. One of the best options to combine the more components the betteris by acquiring a pre-assembled PC with which to save on price and time.

PC gaming – HP OMEN GT15-0013ns, Intel® Core™ i7-12700F , 16GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Ti , Sin sistema operativo, Negro

A gaming PC with good features will allow us to play our favorite video games to a great image quality and smoothly in harmony with the rest of the peripherals. This is the case of this HP brand gaming PC that is on sale at MediaMarkt and that we can take home for 200 euros less. Of the 1,549 euros that it previously cost, it can now be ours for 1,316.65 euros.

It is an HP brand gaming PC, specifically the OMEN model from one of the best-known manufacturers on the market. It presents a transparent side in which we can appreciate the components that make up its interior, in addition to having an RGB lighting that will add color to our setup to delight of any gamer. Its hardware will allow you to play any video game in Full HD, which we can squeeze at high FPS rates.





Inside we find an NVIDIA GeForce 3060 RTX Ti graphics card, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage that we can expand in the future. You can play all your favorite video games not worrying about the total capacity and a good charging time. Of course: it does not have an integrated operating system, so its installation will be done by you.

