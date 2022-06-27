RTX 3070, 11th generation i7 and 17.3 “, at a minimum price in the gaming bargain of the day

If over the last two years gaming laptops have been the best alternative in terms of gaming hardware, now, with the imminent arrival of the NVIDIA RTX 4000 series, much more. The new graphics cards are expected to see the light after the summer that we just started, and right now we find a lot of laptops with current graphics at knockdown prices.

PcCom Revolt One 3070 Intel Core i7-11800H/16GB/1TB SSD/RTX 3070/17.3″

This PcCom Revolt One is a clear example of this. And now we can take it home on sale for just 1,479 euros at PcComponentes. A great price if we take into account its official cost, of almost 2,000 euros. And that, moreover, has reached its historical minimum price. Without a doubt, one of the most powerful teams that we can find below the barrier of 1,500 euros now that it has collapsed.





We are talking about the PcCom Revolt One. A gaming laptop that belongs to the same family of desktop computers to play from this well-known hardware store. And that stands out for having high-end specifications that will allow us to play what we want and where we want with a great experience and great performance. What, added to its large screen, makes it a great candidate to use at home as if it were a desktop PC.

This portable PCCom contains, beware, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 with 8 GB of VRAM, as well as a penultimate generation high-performance Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. Along with a 17.3-inch screen with IPS technology, 1440p resolution and, eye, a refresh rate of 165 Hz with which to squeeze all kinds of games. The only thing we miss is the operating system, which in this case we will have to install on our own.