RTX 3070 and 32 GB of RAM, at a minimum price in PcComponentes

In the field of gaming laptops we find a wide variety of models, brands and features. With options ranging from a few hundred euros to more than 2,000. Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, Acer, Lenovo… there are many alternatives that we can choose from, and all of them have their advantages and disadvantages. In this sense, Lenovo gaming laptops, in their two families, are among the most loved by the communityand now we can get this Legion at a knockdown price for the PcDays of PcComponentes.

Lenovo Legion 5 15ITH6H Intel Core i7-11800H/32GB/1TB SSD/RTX3070/15.6″

Indeed, the recent Lenovo Legion 5 in one of its most complete configurations is now greatly reduced to its historical minimum price in PcComponentes on the occasion of PcDays: 1,399 euros, compared to almost 2,000 euros that it usually costs. A price that makes it one of the best alternatives within its price range. And an opportunity not to miss… although we must hurry because its stock is limited and it does not stop going down.





We are talking about the Lenovo Legion 5 in its 15ITH6H version, an excellent Lenovo gaming laptop that is part of a range, such as the Legion, really loved by the gaming community. This laptop stands out for its sober, elegant and robust design, away from shrill gaming and perfect for professional environments. As well as a very good cooling with which to keep temperatures at bay while we play, a full backlit keyboard and power to play whatever we want in ultra and high FPS rates.

Thanks to the fact that it incorporates an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with 8 GB of VRAM, one of the best GPUs that we can find in the NVIDIA catalog today. In addition to a high-performance Intel Core i7-11800H processor, no less than 32 GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage on which to install our favorite games. All this accompanied by a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a rate of 165 Hz, compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync. Quite a bargain for less than 1,500 euros.