RTX 3070 for less than 580 euros, high-performance gaming monitors, laptops and great discounts on Steam

Yet another week, the bargains are here to save you big bucks. Once again, Hunting Bargains returns to bring you a lot of discounts and gaming offers of all kinds. Today we have one wide variety of discounts that may interest you. Let’s see them!
Deals on PC Desk Accessories
- Newskill Series for 47.90 euros (previously 59.96 euros): although the link takes you to the version with blue switches, it is also available with browns and reds. It is a discreet gaming keyboard, very low in price and that can be perfect for a range of entry to this world.
- Logitech G703 Lightspeed for 78.99 euros (previously 99.99 euros): with a weight of 95 grams (and the option to add another 10, if you want), a sensor from 100 to 25,600 DPI and wireless charging, this mouse without cables is an option perfect for you
- Woxter Mic Studio 60 for 29.98 euros (previously 57.00 euros): with a very affordable price, this tripod microphone can be ideal to get started in the world of podcasts and streaming.
Deals on other player accessories
- LG UltraGear 27GN600-B for 179.99 euros (previously 213.53 euros): with an IPS panel, 27 inches in size, 1080p resolution, 300 nits of brightness and 144Hz refresh rate, this high-performance monitor allows you to play in the most comfortable way. fluid.
- MSI Optix G24C6 for 149 euros (previously 229 euros): if you are looking for a 1080p curved monitor with an IPS panel and 144Hz refresh rate, this is a bargain that you cannot miss.
- Logitech G432 for 45.99 euros (previously 81.99 euros): these headsets come with a built-in microphone, support 7.1 sound and work both via USB and via a 3.5 jack. Being from a consecrated brand like Logitech, they are more than recommended.
PC Component Deals
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Eagle OC 8G for 577.99 euros (previously 628.90 euros): play at full volume in both 1080 and 1440p for a price that is outrageous. Below 580 euros, this RTX 3070 has a very succulent price for the current situation.
- Crucial P2 CT1000P2SSD8 1TB for 84.99 euros (previously 119.11 euros): increase the capacity of your computer without leaving any performance on the table. This NVMe is at a candy price if you want to make the leap to PCIe storage.
- Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO Black 16 (2×8) GB for 79.99 euros (previously 117.50 euros): with a 3600MHz frequency and a terrifying RGB, this RAM allows you to improve the performance of your computer without giving up the most gamer aesthetics.
Gaming Laptop Deals
- Acer Predator Helios 300 for 999 euros (previously 1,399 euros): this gaming laptop has an 8-core i7-11800H, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, 1 TB of SSD storage and an RTX 3050 Ti. All of this is topped off with a 144Hz FHD IPS display that lets you play eSports titles and less piddling in the smoothest way. Does not include operating system.
- Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 for 1,049 euros (previously 1,239 euros). The qualitative leap is sponsored by Lenovo, which boasts an RTX 3060, an Intel i7-11800H processor, 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. All this is crowned by a 1080p screen at 165Hz that finishes off a not inconsiderable set. Again, no operating system included.
- MSI Vector GP76 for €1,919 (previously €2,399): This beastly laptop comes equipped with an i7-12700H, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and is topped off with an RTX 3070 Ti. A true marvel of a computer that will allow you to play anything on its 1080p screen with a 360Hz refresh rate.
Offers in video games for PC
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human for 35.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros): the sequel to the zombie and parkour game is bigger and bigger than ever. With a 40% discount, it’s the perfect time to grab one of the biggest releases of the year.
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition for 29.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros): the most frenetic and challenging action game from the parents of Dark Souls sees an almost unheard of discount that makes it an unavoidable bargain.
- titan fall 2 for 4.79 euros (previously 29.99 euros): considered one of the best FPS of the last generation, the Respawn shooter has a laughable price and makes it worth buying, if only for its excellent campaign.
- HITMAN 3 Deluxe Edition for 35.99 euros (previously for 89.99 euros): one of the most important immersive simulators in recent years lowers its price by 60%. Assassinate your targets by creating complicated plans. Of course, do not get caught!