RTX 3070 for less than 580 euros, high-performance gaming monitors, laptops and great discounts on Steam

Yet another week, the bargains are here to save you big bucks. Once again, Hunting Bargains returns to bring you a lot of discounts and gaming offers of all kinds. Today we have one wide variety of discounts that may interest you. Let’s see them!

Deals on PC Desk Accessories





Newskill Series for 47.90 euros (previously 59.96 euros): although the link takes you to the version with blue switches, it is also available with browns and reds. It is a discreet gaming keyboard, very low in price and that can be perfect for a range of entry to this world.

Deals on other player accessories





LG UltraGear 27GN600-B for 179.99 euros (previously 213.53 euros): with an IPS panel, 27 inches in size, 1080p resolution, 300 nits of brightness and 144Hz refresh rate, this high-performance monitor allows you to play in the most comfortable way. fluid.

Logitech G432 for 45.99 euros (previously 81.99 euros): these headsets come with a built-in microphone, support 7.1 sound and work both via USB and via a 3.5 jack. Being from a consecrated brand like Logitech, they are more than recommended.

PC Component Deals





Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Eagle OC 8G for 577.99 euros (previously 628.90 euros): play at full volume in both 1080 and 1440p for a price that is outrageous. Below 580 euros, this RTX 3070 has a very succulent price for the current situation.

Gaming Laptop Deals





Acer Predator Helios 300 for 999 euros (previously 1,399 euros): this gaming laptop has an 8-core i7-11800H, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, 1 TB of SSD storage and an RTX 3050 Ti. All of this is topped off with a 144Hz FHD IPS display that lets you play eSports titles and less piddling in the smoothest way. Does not include operating system.

MSI Vector GP76 for €1,919 (previously €2,399): This beastly laptop comes equipped with an i7-12700H, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and is topped off with an RTX 3070 Ti. A true marvel of a computer that will allow you to play anything on its 1080p screen with a 360Hz refresh rate.

Offers in video games for PC