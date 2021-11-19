RTX 3070, penultimate generation i7 and a great 4K OLED display on sale for Black Friday on this Gigabyte AERO gaming laptop

With a week to go until it officially arrives, we are already immersed in a new edition of the most famous shopping party of the year: Black Friday. AND in advance brings us offers as interesting as that of this Gigabyte AERO gaming laptop with which to play whatever we want while saving.

With a usual price of 1,999 euros, logical due to the high-end features that it incorporates, at the moment we can take it home for only 1,599 euros in PcComponentes. A price that supposes reaching its historical minimum and, without a doubt, an excellent opportunity to get hold of it.

We are talking about the Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED in its XD-73ES644SP model. A team that, as we say, incorporates high-end hardware that allows us play whatever we want while taking advantage of the excellent quality of its screen.





GIGABYTE PORTATIL Aero 15 OLED XD-73ES644SP,i7-11800H,32GB,SSD 1TB,15.6″ Samsung UHD OLED,RTX 3070Q/8GB,NO ODD,Win 10 Pro

Specifically, it incorporates a coveted NVIDIA next-generation RTX 3070 graphics, as well as a high-performance Intel Core i7-11800H processor, no less than 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. All this with a very good quality backlit full keyboard.

Without detracting from the rest of the components, the screen is undoubtedly the aspect where this Gigabyte AERO stands out the most. And is that mount a panel with a 15.6-inch diagonal, 4K resolution and, beware, it uses OLED technology; pure blacks and an incomparable contrast to the rest of the panels.

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to deals, services like Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at the bargain hunting Xataka, Xataka Móvil, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, 3DJuegos, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

Too you can find here the best offers of Black Friday 2021.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.