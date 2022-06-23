RTX 3080 and 12th generation Intel CPU, now with more than 400 euros in savings

Brand new components to play as they come onto the market and update our gaming equipment every two times three usually means a significant outlay for our pocket. But many PC users like to always be up to date and have that CPU that just came out or that latest generation graphics card that offers more FPS. And if so, Beware of this pre-assembled gaming PC from HP with super current hardware with just over 400 euros discount in El Corte Inglés.

Sobremesa Gaming HP OMEN GT21-0067ns, i7, 32GB , 1TB SSD + 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB

This authentic gaming beast has a latest generation graphics card and CPU. And now it is on sale for “only” 2,294.15 euros in El Corte Inglés. Not bad if we consider that its previous price was 2,699 euros. And that it is a high-end equipment ideal for demanding users who want the best of the best to play for years.





This HP Omen GT21-0067ns desktop is one of the most complete pre-assembled gaming PCs that we can buy right now. It allows us to enjoy all kinds of games, no matter how demanding, in ultra and high quality framerates even at high resolutions like 1440p or 4K. Thanks to mounting some infarct components in a box, meanwhile, with a great design and loaded with RGB.

But focusing on what really matters, this HP contains, beware, an NVIDIA RTX 3080. That is to say, graphic power in abundance as it is one of the best graphics of the moment. As well as a latest batch processor, an Intel Core i7-12700K that admits overclock, 32 GB of RAM and 2 TB of SSD storage. And it also stands out for mounting liquid cooling for the CPU and for coming with Windows 11 installed as standard. That is, it is plug, turn on and start playing.