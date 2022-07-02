RTX 3080 and Alder Lake, at a historical low before the PcDays in PcComponentes

Within the field of pre-assembled gaming PCs, we find a wide variety of options, with the most varied components with all kinds of prices for all kinds of needs, users, and budgets. From modest equipment that allows us to play without too many pretensions but at super contained prices, even authentic gaming beasts to which there is no title or resolution that can resist them. With costs, yes, much higher.

MSI MAG Codex X5 12TE-1205XES Intel Core i7-12700KF/32GB/2TB SSD/RTX 3080

This MSI MAG, with a brand new RTX 3080, belongs to the latter, it’s perfect for demanding users and it doesn’t seem to leave anything behind. But most important of all: now it’s cheaper than ever thanks to the reduction of, eye, 700 euros that is currently applied in PcComponentes. So we can take it home on sale for only 2,699.99 euros in that store, that is, its historical minimum.





Without a doubt, the MSI MAG X5 12TE-1205XES is one of the most powerful desktop gaming PCs that we can buy today. Which has a powerful enough performance to play whatever we want at 1440p and high FPS rates or at 4K if we are looking for a stable 60 FPS. And all this with state-of-the-art componentslike your Alder Lake processor or your RTX 3000 graphics card.

Specifically, this MSI contains the aforementioned NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, with 10 GB of VRAM with which we will be covered for years and years. In addition to a high-performance Intel Core i7-12700KF processor, 32 GB of RAM in dual channel y a 2 TB NVMe SSD in which to install dozens of games. All this in a gaming box with a semi-transparent side, full of RGB and with liquid cooling for the CPU with which to keep high temperatures at bay while we play.