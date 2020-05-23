Ru Paul’s All Stars season 5 – Which queens are appearing and who are the judges?

If you happen to’re crying large sassy tears now that collection 12 of Drag Race is approaching its digital finale then dry your eyes – we’ve received nice information for you.

Scorching on the (skyscraper) heels of the final season, Drag Race All Stars is on its manner again for a fifth instalment of queen comebacks and lip syncs that may go down in herstory.

However who shall be competing this 12 months? And, most significantly, how lengthy do we’ve got to attend to see the present?

Which queens are appearing in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5?

Right here’s the full listing:

Alexis Mateo (third in Season 3, fifth in All Stars 1)

Blair St. Clair (ninth in Season 10)

Derrick Barry (fifth in Season 8)

India Ferrah (10th in Season 3)

Jujubee (third in Season 2, third in All Stars 1)

Mariah Balenciaga (ninth in Season 3)

Mayhem Miller (10th in Season 10)

Miz Cracker (fifth in Season 10)

Ongina (fifth in Season 1)

Shea Coulee (third in Season 9)

Who are the judges in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5?

RuPaul and Michelle Visage will as soon as once more be welcoming some good visitor judges to sit down alongside them. These embrace Livin’ La Vida Loca legend Ricky Martin, Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski, Trendy Household actress Sarah Hyland, singer and choreographer Todrick Corridor, Avengers: Endgame actress Tessa Thompson and singer Bebe Rexha.

What’s the twist this season?

Ru is throwing away the rule ebook this 12 months, promising us ‘the greatest shake-up in herstory’. All Stars guidelines have been ‘suspended ceaselessly’ and the queens shall be enjoying ‘a model new sport’. We’re excited! One large twist is that the queens gained’t simply be lip-syncing for his or her legacy – they may also face a secret murderer every week, a famous person queen returning to rival them. However who will slay?

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 on TV?

Netflix has confirmed that it’s going to stream the new All Stars season subsequent month, huzzah. They haven’t launched an official date but, nevertheless the final collection of Drag Race aired a day after US broadcast. As the new season launches in America on fifth June, we’re hopeful we would get it in the UK on sixth.

Is there a trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5?

Sure there may be! All collectively now, “Deliver again my ladies…”

And we are able to do higher than a fast trailer – who wants a tease when you’ll be able to take pleasure in 7 minutes and 36 seconds of Queen RuVeals? You’re welcome…

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 will return to Netflix in June.

To search out out what else is on TV, check out our TV Information.