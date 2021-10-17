Rubens Sambueza expressed his desire to wear the colors of the Mexican National Team

Rubens Sambueza is one of the best players in Mexico (Photo: Luis Ramírez / EFE)

Rubens Sambueza He has become one of the most recognized footballers for his style of play and it seems that the years do not go through him. The one born in Mariano Moreno, Argentina, is 37 years old but remains one of the most prominent in Mexican football.

The former soccer player of the Eagles of the America stated in an interview during the program of “The last word” of the chain Fox Sports, the desire to wear the shirt of the Mexican team, and Gerardo Tata Martino it requires.

During the interview broadcast, the soccer player of the Red Devils He reviewed his seniority and stressed that it has not been an impediment to continue with his career and rules out that there may be something outside that could help him.

“There is no mystery, there are not so many keys. He talked about it with the boys, with the youngest on the campus, that the issue is commitment, working conscientiously so that things go well. On a day-to-day basis, I make a lot of effort and that makes the matches go a little easier, ”said the South American player.

Sambueza has been the captain of Toluca since he arrived at the Escarlata team (Photo: Jorge Nuñez / EFE)

About dressing in a tricolor, Sambueza mentioned that for regulatory reasons, the FIFA did not allow him to be eligible. When Miguel Herrera took command of the National Team prior to the Repechage to Brazil 2014, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) initiated the procedures before FIFA so that the player of America at that time could play this match with the Tricolor.

The FIFA He deprived the Argentine footballer of the possibility because he had played 17 minutes in total of the U-17 World Cup from 2001, with the Argentina selection.

“ I thought about it in 2014, what’s more, I’m already a naturalized Mexican, when Miguel Herrera took the national team, he had me very contemplated to fight for a position in the Qualifiers for Brazil, due to different circumstances in the regulations of FIFA failed. I had already played with Argentina in inferiors ”, he pointed out.

“That today has already changed. It was not given by that FIFA article. (Rogelio) Funes Mori did it. You know that because of age it is very difficult, but you never lower your arms, “he added.

Sambueza has been a mainstay of Toluca since his arrival (Photo: Daniel Becerril / REUTERS)

Subsequently, the attacker of the Red Devils of Toluca was questioned about his return to the EaglesWell, on different occasions, it was said that the naturalized Mexican could return to Coapa, where he demonstrated his best soccer level in Mexico.

“A long time ago (America) looked for me to return, age did not let me,” said Sambueza.

This weekend, Toluca will visit the field of Akron Stadium to play against Chivas. For this reason, the scarlet captain admitted that it is a special match and that if he scores a goal in front of the chiverío he will celebrate it with great emotion.

“I make all the games special, regardless of the rival, this is a very important game for the whole group to stay up in the general table. I take it as special because I try to go out to win and that makes the attitude show. If I have to score a goal for Chivas, I will surely celebrate it with great emotion, ”he commented on Toluca.

Rubens Sambueza defended the colors of America from 2012 to 2016 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“We meet again with Hernán after having reached two finals, players change, but I am more ambitious to win a title. In five dates everything is finished and hopefully it can be given to us ”, he concluded.

