Rubik’s Cube Movie and Game Show in Development

The Rubik’s Cube is getting the massive display remedy.

Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Leisure Group and Endeavor Content material have partnered with the eponymous model for a characteristic movie primarily based on the best-selling puzzle toy. Hyde Park can be working with Endeavor Content material-backed “The Wall” producer Glassman Media for a sport present primarily based on the Rubik’s Cube.

The movie — particulars of that are nonetheless sparse — shall be produced by Amritraj and government produced by Priya Amritraj and Addison Mehr for Hyde Park. In the meantime, the sport present shall be government produced by Amritraj and Andrew Glassman of Glassman Media.

Probably the most recognizable international toys round, 450 million Rubik’s Cubes have been offered around the globe. Created by Hungarian sculptor and structure professor Erno Rubik in 1974, the toy requires the participant to unlock an internet of six, mixed-up colours, twisting the dice to indicate only one coloration per facet. Since 2018, beginner and skilled “speedcubers” have confronted off on the Rubik’s Cube World Championship Finals in Boston.

Current months have seen a renewed curiosity in traditional video games — probably the most notable of which is chess, which obtained a serious recognition increase because of hit Netflix collection “The Queen’s Gambit.”

“I’ve had a private and nostalgic connection to the Rubik’s Cube from my early days in India,” Amritraj mentioned. “I’m thrilled to companion with Endeavor Content material and Rubik’s/Smiley and look ahead to creating an exquisite and complicated Rubik’s universe.”

Graham Taylor, co-president of Endeavor Content material, added: “The Rubik’s Cube is an iconic and household pleasant model. In partnership with Hyde Park we look ahead to creating movie, tv, and sport present content material for international audiences.”

Hyde Park’s present slate features a biopic of African American Wimbledon champion Arthur Ashe, written by Oscar winner Kevin Willmott, in partnership with Warner Music Group; the animated musical “Pashmina” with Netflix, directed by Gurinder Chadha with music by Oscar winner A.R.Rahman; a remake of “10” at Warner Bros; and the movie “Distant Management” starring Gerard Butler with STX.