Ruby Rose, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Perform Play Reading for Charity – Variety

Ruby Rose might have hung up her cape earlier this week, however now she’s making an attempt her hand at slightly Shakespeare.

Three days after exiting the titular position on the CW’s “Batwoman,” which a number of sources attribute to her being sad with the lengthy hours required of her because the lead, Rose will play Viola in a reside, digital studying of “Twelfth Evening,” alongside a bunch of different expertise.

At 2 p.m. PT right now, Rose and “By no means Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will be part of MC Brando Crawford in a efficiency of the play which will probably be reside streamed on the YouTube channel of Performing For a Trigger, a corporation elevating cash for an area hospital in Chicago which is struggling to fight COVID-19.

Ramakrishnan, who has not too long ago shot to stardom because the lead of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix YA collection, will play the position of rich countess Olivia. The Duke of Orsino, into whose service Viola enters following a dramatic shipwreck, will probably be performed by Brandon Thomas Lee, whom followers will know from “The Hills: New Beginnings.

The studying will even function a mini “Batwoman” reunion, as Nicole Kang, who starred reverse Rose in season 1 of the DC collection, will play the position of Maria.

Associated Tales

“I’m so excited & honored to be directing this stellar forged in our studying of ‘Twelfth Evening.’ Ruby was born to play this position and Brandon, Maitreyi and the others are giving absolute killer performances. It’s thrilling to convey collectively actors with such a 123 of abilities to increase cash for such worthy causes – the Leisure Business Basis & Chicago Mount Sinai COVID-19 reduction,” stated Crawford, who based Performing for a Trigger.

The studying represents the newest in a collection of comparable occasions being organized by Crawford and Performing for a Trigger.

Take a look at the total forged checklist for “Twelfth Evening” under:

Viola – Ruby Rose

Duke of Orsino – Brandon Thomas Lee

Olivia – Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Maria – Nicole Kang

Antonio / Curio / Sir Andrew Aguecheek – Froy Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf,” “One Day at a Time”)

Malvolio / Priest / Sea Captain / Fabian – Will Roland (“Billions”)

Sebastian /Valentine / First Officer – Taylor Trensch (“Assisted Residing”)