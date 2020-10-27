Ruckus erupted over controversial speech of VCK MP, actress and BJP leader Khushboo in custody

Chennai: Actress-turned-politician Khushboo Sundar was taken into custody by the police near Muttukadu in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday when she was going to participate in a protest rally in Chidambaram. Khushboo has recently joined the BJP, leaving the Congress. Also Read – We do not do politics in the name of poor, happiness of poor gives me satisfaction: PM Modi

The BJP had staged a protest in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district to protest against the outrageous remarks made against women by Lok Sabha member and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan citing Manusmriti.

In an online seminar, Thirumavalavan had said that according to Hinduism and Manu Dharma, 'God has created all women as prostitutes'. Were registered.

Khushboo was arrested when she was going to participate in the protests, which the police did not get permission.

Khushboo tweeted, “When your journey is stopped by the police force, you know that you are on the right track. I ask the AIADMK and the Tamil Nadu CM that when other parties are allowed, why were we barred from our democratic right to protest peacefully? Why such favoritism? “

Khushboo added, “Or does the AIADMK government know that VCK is capable of organizing riots and hooliganism and they fear the same?” He said that the protest will continue till the last breath to protect the honor of women.

VCK is an associate of AIADMK. The AIADMK and its other political allies are supporting Thirumavalavan and have demanded the police to withdraw the cases registered against them.

The Tamil Nadu BJP Women’s Wing has organized a statewide protest against Thirumavalavan on Tuesday.