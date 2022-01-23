Ruckus in Bengal on Netaji’s start anniversary, TMC-BJP employees conflict over garlanding; Firing after a scuffle

Arjun Singh, MP from Barrackpore (BJP MP Arjun Singh) The Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration at Bhatpara close to Kolkata on Sunday after stones had been allegedly thrown at him. (BJP) And there was once a conflict between the supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC). Police informed that the start anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (a hundred and twenty fifth start anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose) We had been attending a program arranged to commemorate the development when the incident happened. The video of this incident has additionally surfaced. It’s noticed within the video that seeing the location deteriorating, Arjun Singh’s safety staff fired a number of rounds within the air, whilst the opposite facet was once additionally no longer in a position to backtrack.Additionally Learn – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Subhash Babu was once a talented warrior, know below what instances the rustic were given freedom

#WATCH | Scuffle broke out between TMC and BJP supporters all over an match at the a hundred and twenty fifth start anniversary of Netaji #SubhasChandraBose, in Bhatpara, West Bengal. percent.twitter.com/kRr6dIJWtl – ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

He informed that two vehicles together with a police car had been broken within the clashes between the political turmoil in North 24 Parganas district. Police co-commissioner Dhruv Jyoti De stated that the BJP MP was once evacuated and taken safely to his place of abode. He informed that a huge contingent of police at the side of senior officials was once stationed at the spot.

On Saturday night time, bombs had been hurled on the TMC celebration place of work on BT Street in close by Panihati space, police stated. He stated that each the incidents are being investigated and no arrest has been made up to now.