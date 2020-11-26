Ruckus on audio: JDU said- Lalu Prasad is habitually criminal, take Supreme Court case into cognizance

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad (LJ Prasad Yadav), who is serving a sentence in the case of Chara Ghotala, was called to stop the alleged call of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA to lure him. Is not taking JDU has sought intervention from the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in this case. Former Bihar minister and Bihar Councilor Neeraj Kumar, MLA Siddharth Patel and Legislative Councilor Khalid Anwar said that the BJP from prison for destabilizing the Bihar government by Lalu Prasad Yadav, a convicted prisoner in the fodder scam. Calling the MLA and jail manual is being violated repeatedly. Also Read – Lalu Prasad Yadav bail plea hearing in High Court tomorrow, will Lalu be released?

Neeraj Kumar, citing Sushil Modi's tweet on November 24 and Lalu Prasad's phone yesterday's audio that went viral on November 25, went viral, saying, "Lalu Prasad is habitually a criminal." Talking to journalists in Patna, former minister Neeraj Kumar has demanded action under Lalu Prasad's Rule 999, 1001, 615, 625 and 627 against Lalu Prasad based on several documentary evidence, and media reports. He said, "Under the patronage of the RJD and Congress government of Jharkhand, fodder scam convict No. 3351 Lalu Prasad is staying in the bungalow of RIMS director instead of jail."

Neeraj raised the question and said, "Irfan who called Lalu Prasad (Lalu Prasad Yadav) spoke to the MLAs by phone, was reinstated at the behest of the serviceman. After all, why he has not been caught so far, so that it can be known that how many people Lalu threatened and lured another person from his mobile. " He said that, "Lalu Prasad meets people illegally, this has been proved by a letter written by Deputy Inspector General of Jharkhand to Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi on 31 August 2020, yet no strict action has been taken. "

Neeraj raised the question saying, “Lalu Prasad was shifted to a bungalow on the insistence of Dr. Umesh Prasad of RIMS. In the report sent by Prasad to the jail superintendent of September 4, 2020, Lalu Prasad’s health was right, then why was he not shifted back to Ranchi’s Hotwar jail till now? ”