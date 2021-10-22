Ruckus once more on Singhu border, guy broke leg for no longer giving loose hen, Nihang arrested

New Delhi: One of the vital major puts of the Kisan Andolan, there was a ruckus as soon as once more at the Singhu Border. It’s alleged that an individual was once crushed up and his hand was once additionally damaged for no longer giving hen (hen) at no cost. The person has been admitted to the clinic in an injured situation. On this case, Haryana Police has arrested a Nihang.Additionally Learn – Kisan Andolan: Is Ghazipur Border Opening? After the Ultimate Courtroom’s rebuke, Rakesh Tickett were given the tents got rid of from the street! However…

The case is of Singhu border. It’s being instructed {that a} Nihang named Naveen Kumar attacked an individual. It’s alleged that Naveen Kumar was once refused a cock by means of the person at no cost. After this, the enraged Nihang attacked the individual. Additionally Learn – SC On Farmers Protest: Ultimate Courtroom’s remark – Farmers have the precise to protest, however roads can’t be closed

One Naveen Kumar, a Nihang has been arrested for assaulting a labourer, fracturing his leg at Singhu border, Sonipat allegedly after the latter refused to offer him hen at no cost. FIR lodged: Haryana Police – ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

In line with the police, he was once assaulted. Even broke the person’s leg. A case has been registered in opposition to the Nihang who attacked the police. Nihang has additionally been arrested.