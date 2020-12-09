Entertainment

Ruckus over AK vs AK, IAF objected to Anil Kapoor’s uniform, said- this Air Force …

December 9, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: The Indian Air Force in the trailer of Netflix’s upcoming film AK Versus AK, starring Anil Kapoor, has raised objections on Wednesday for not wearing his uniform properly and language. The Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a tweet that “related scenes” need to be removed. Please tell that after the objection of the IAF, actor Anil Kapoor has also apologized. Also Read – Anil Kapoor, seen wearing uniform in AK vs AK, demands Air Force removal scene

The Air Force tweeted, tagging Netflix India and Anurag Kashyap, “The Air Force uniform is shown wearing the wrong way and the language used is also inappropriate.” This is not in accordance with the practice rules of the Indian Armed Forces. This scene needs to be removed from the film. ” Also Read – Sarkari Naukri: Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020: Golden Chance for 12th pass youth in Indian Air Force, recruitment rally is starting in these states tomorrow, know details

Anurag Kashyap is also in an important role in this film. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwani. In the film’s trailer, Kapoor is shown wearing an Air Force trademark full-sleeved blue shirt without being ‘in’ and in a dialogue he is also abusing.

After the objection of the Indian Air Force, Anil Kapoor released the video and apologized and has also given his clarification on the whole matter. Anil released the video and said that he and the film makers did not intend to humiliate the Air Force, I apologize if inadvertently hurt any feelings.

