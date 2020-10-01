Ruckus over Hathras gang rape case: Rahul-Priyanka will go to Hathras today, Section 144 already imposed

Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi: The case of gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Chandpa village of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district has now taken political color. After the state government handed over the investigation of the case to the SIT, today the opposition leader is going to reach Hathras to meet the family members of the victim. According to the information received, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will go to Hathras with other Congress leaders today. Before he left, all the borders of Hathras have been sealed and Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Also Read – Priyanka Gandhi to visit Nirbhaya’s family of Hathras, asked Yogi Adityanath …

The District Magistrate of Hathras has told that he has no news of anyone coming (Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi). At the same time, he said that the family of the victim has said that there should be no politics in it. He told that all the borders of Hathras have been sealed and Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi can visit Hathras today and meet the girl's family. He will be accompanied by other Congress leaders.

On the other hand, Seema Kushwaha, who was advocate of Delhi Nirbhaya case, will also be in Hathras today. The SIT team is currently in Hathras and is investigating the case. Today the team will talk to the family and investigate the matter. Today, Nirbhaya's mother will also be in Hathras. Let us know that Seema Kushwaha, who fought the Delhi Nirbhaya case, will meet the victim's family. Seema Kushwaha has expressed her desire to fight the victim's case.