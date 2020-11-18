Ruckus over Mevalal in Bihar, how Lalu made taunt CM Nitish tantrums

Bihar Politics News: There is a ruckus about Bihar’s new education minister Mevalal. On social media, people are opposing CM Nitish Kumar for making Mevalal as the minister of education, while RJD supremo Lalu Yadav also faces charges of corruption against Nitish Kumar and BJP leadership on the appointment of JDU MLA Mevalal as Bihar’s education minister. Is attacked strongly. Lalu Yadav has tweeted that while Tejashwi was going to give jobs to 10 lakh people in the first meeting of the cabinet, Nitish has made the accused of corruption a minister. Also Read – Sanjay Raut’s taunt on BJP – Shiv Sena will come forward with a sword when the country needs it

Attacking the BJP, Lalu Yadav said that BJP leaders were searching for Mevalal till yesterday, but today they are keeping silence on getting Mewa.

Lalu Yadav, who is serving a sentence in the Ranchi Jail in the fodder scam, has besieged the Nitish government over Mevalal's appointment. Lalu Yadav said in a tweet that, "While Tejashwi was committed to giving 10 lakh jobs in the first cabinet with the first pen, Nitish made Mevalal a minister who scam the appointment in the first cabinet, his priority. Look at the irony that the BJP was searching for Mevalal till yesterday. Today, we have been silent on getting Mewa."

Here, Lalu Yadav’s party Rashtriya Janata Dal has attacked CM Nitish Kumar with another mewalal. The RJD has tweeted that ‘Bihar Education Minister Mevalal Chaudhary, accused of many corruption cases, does not even know the national anthem. Nitish Kumar, is there any shame left? Where has the conscience drowned. ”There has been no response from the JDU or Bihar government on this whole matter so far.

Let me tell you that Nitish Kumar has made JDU leader Mevalal, who won from Tarapur region, the education minister of Bihar, but the appointment of Mevalal has come under the scanner. Actually Mevalal is accused of rigging the appointment of assistant professors while being VC of Sabour Agricultural University, Bhagalpur. On Tuesday, a former IPS Amitabh Das has written a letter to the Bihar Police demanding an inquiry into the death of Mevalal’s wife.