Rudhran Film (2022): Raghava Lawrence | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Date Of Newsletter

Rudhran is an upcoming Tamil motion drama starring Raghava Lawrence. The movie, directed by way of debutant KP Selvah, used to be offered by way of Kathiresan underneath his Fivestar Creations LLP banner. GV Prakash Kumar will compose the tune for the movie. The movie is about to premiere on April 14, 2022.

Listed below are the entire information about the impending tamil film Rudhran,

Director KP Selvah
Manufacturer Kathiresan
State of affairs KP Selvah
Style Mystery Drama
Tale KP Selvah
Starring Raghava Lawrence
Track Prakash Kumara
digital camera operator RD Rajasekar ISC
Editor Lewellyn Gonsalvez
Manufacturing corporate Fivestar Creations LLP
Date of e-newsletter Apr 14, 2022
Language tamil

Rudhran film forged

This is the principle forged listing of the impending film Rudhran,

Rudhran Film Songs

The songs and background tune of Raghava Lawrence’s Rudhran movie are composed by way of younger sensation GV Prakash Kumar.

Rudhran film first appearance

Right here’s the fierce first-look poster of Raghava Lawrence’s Rudhran film,

