By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Rudhran Film (2022): Raghava Lawrence | Solid | Trailer | Songs | Liberate Date

Rudhran is an upcoming Tamil action-drama starring Raghava Lawrence within the lead position. Directed by means of debutant Ok P Selvah, the movie was once introduced by means of Kathiresan underneath his Fivestar Creations LLP banner. GV Prakash Kumar will e composing the tune for the movie. The movie is slated to be launched in April 14, 2022.

Director KP Selvah
Manufacturer Kathiresan
Screenplay Ok P Selvah
Style Mystery Drama
Tale Ok P Selvah
Starring Raghava Lawrence
Tune GV Prakash Kumar
Cinematographer RD Rajasekar ISC
Editor Lewellyn Gonsalvez
Manufacturing Corporate Fivestar Creations LLP
Liberate date April 14, 2022
Language Tamil

Rudhran Film Solid

This is the principle forged checklist of the impending film Rudhran,

Rudhran Film Songs

The songs and background ranking of Raghava Lawrence’s Rudhran film had been composed by means of younger sensation GV Prakash Kumar.

Rudhran Film First Glance

This is the fierce first glance poster of Raghava Lawrence’s Rudhran movie,

