Rudhran Film (2022): Raghava Lawrence | Solid | Trailer | Songs | Liberate Date

Rudhran is an upcoming Tamil action-drama starring Raghava Lawrence within the lead position. Directed by means of debutant Ok P Selvah, the movie was once introduced by means of Kathiresan underneath his Fivestar Creations LLP banner. GV Prakash Kumar will e composing the tune for the movie. The movie is slated to be launched in April 14, 2022.
|Director
|KP Selvah
|Manufacturer
|Kathiresan
|Screenplay
|Ok P Selvah
|Style
|Mystery Drama
|Tale
|Ok P Selvah
|Starring
|Raghava Lawrence
|Tune
|GV Prakash Kumar
|Cinematographer
|RD Rajasekar ISC
|Editor
|Lewellyn Gonsalvez
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Fivestar Creations LLP
|Liberate date
|April 14, 2022
|Language
|Tamil
Rudhran Film Solid
This is the principle forged checklist of the impending film Rudhran,
Rudhran Film Songs
The songs and background ranking of Raghava Lawrence’s Rudhran film had been composed by means of younger sensation GV Prakash Kumar.
Rudhran Film First Glance
This is the fierce first glance poster of Raghava Lawrence’s Rudhran movie,
