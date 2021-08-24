Rudra Thandavam Film (2021): Forged | Trailer | Songs | Date Of E-newsletter

Rudra Thandavam film is an upcoming motion mystery drama film starring Richard Rishi and Dharsha Gupta in the primary characters. Directed via Darupathi status Mohan G, the movie might be launched underneath the GM Movie Company and 7G Motion pictures banner. Richard Rishi will play the position of a police officer within the Rudhra Thandavam film. Taking pictures will start on January 4, 2021 (Monday) and are anticipated to be launched in December 2021.

Rudra Thandavam Film Complete Main points

Director Mohan G
Manufacturer Salem 7G Grey
On-line streaming OTT platform Nonetheless to be up to date
Style Mystery Drama
Tale Mohan G Kshatriyan
Starring Richard Rishi and Dharsha Gupta
Tune Flooring tiles
DOP Manoj Narayan
Editor Devaraj S
Manufacturing corporate GM Movie Company and 7G Movies
Date of e-newsletter 2021
Language tamil

Rudra Thandavam Film Forged

This is the overall solid checklist of the approaching tamil film Rudra Thandavam,

  • Richard Rishi
  • Dharsha Gupta
  • Aaru Bala
  • Seshu

Film Trailer of Rudra Thandavam

First Glance of Rudra Thandavam

This is the serious gaze of Rudra Thandavam,

