Rudra Thandavam Film (2021): Forged | Trailer | Songs | Date Of E-newsletter

Rudra Thandavam film is an upcoming motion mystery drama film starring Richard Rishi and Dharsha Gupta in the primary characters. Directed via Darupathi status Mohan G, the movie might be launched underneath the GM Movie Company and 7G Motion pictures banner. Richard Rishi will play the position of a police officer within the Rudhra Thandavam film. Taking pictures will start on January 4, 2021 (Monday) and are anticipated to be launched in December 2021.
Rudra Thandavam Film Complete Main points
|Director
|Mohan G
|Manufacturer
|Salem 7G Grey
|On-line streaming OTT platform
|Nonetheless to be up to date
|Style
|Mystery Drama
|Tale
|Mohan G Kshatriyan
|Starring
|Richard Rishi and Dharsha Gupta
|Tune
|Flooring tiles
|DOP
|Manoj Narayan
|Editor
|Devaraj S
|Manufacturing corporate
|GM Movie Company and 7G Movies
|Date of e-newsletter
|2021
|Language
|tamil
Rudra Thandavam Film Forged
This is the overall solid checklist of the approaching tamil film Rudra Thandavam,
- Richard Rishi
- Dharsha Gupta
- Aaru Bala
- Seshu
Film Trailer of Rudra Thandavam
First Glance of Rudra Thandavam
This is the serious gaze of Rudra Thandavam,
