Rudra Thandavam Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

Rudra Thandavam film is an upcoming motion mystery drama starring Richard Rishi and Dharsha Gupta within the lead characters. Directed by way of Darupathi popularity Mohan G, the film will likely be launched below the GM Movie Company and 7G motion pictures banner. Richard Rishi will likely be taking part in the cop function within the Rudhra Thandavam movie. The taking pictures begins on 04 January 2021 (Monday) and slated to be launched on December 2021.
Rudra Thandavam Film Complete Main points
|Director
|Mohan G
|Manufacturer
|Salem 7G Siva
|On-line Streaming OTT Platform
|But to be up to date
|Style
|Mystery Drama
|Tale
|Mohan G Kshatriyan
|Starring
|Richard Rishi and Dharsha Gupta
|Track
|Jubin
|DOP
|Manoj Narayan
|Editor
|Devaraj S
|Manufacturing Corporate
|GM Movie Company and 7G Movies
|Free up date
|2021
|Language
|Tamil
Rudra Thandavam Film Solid
Listed here are all the solid record of upcoming tamil film Rudra Thandavam,
- Richard Rishi
- Dharsha Gupta
- Aaru Bala
- Seshu
Rudra Thandavam Film Trailer
Rudra Thandavam First Glance
Here’s the serious glance of Rudra Thandavam,
Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.