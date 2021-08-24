Rudra Thandavam Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Rudra Thandavam Movie (2021): Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release Date
Rudra Thandavam Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date
Rudra Thandavam Movie (2021): Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release Date
Rudra Thandavam Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

Rudra Thandavam film is an upcoming motion mystery drama starring Richard Rishi and Dharsha Gupta within the lead characters. Directed by way of Darupathi popularity Mohan G, the film will likely be launched below the GM Movie Company and 7G motion pictures banner. Richard Rishi will likely be taking part in the cop function within the Rudhra Thandavam movie. The taking pictures begins on 04 January 2021 (Monday) and slated to be launched on December 2021.

Rudra Thandavam Film Complete Main points

Director Mohan G
Manufacturer Salem 7G Siva
On-line Streaming OTT Platform But to be up to date
Style Mystery Drama
Tale Mohan G Kshatriyan
Starring Richard Rishi and Dharsha Gupta
Track Jubin
DOP Manoj Narayan
Editor Devaraj S
Manufacturing Corporate GM Movie Company and 7G Movies
Free up date 2021
Language Tamil

Rudra Thandavam Film Solid

Listed here are all the solid record of upcoming tamil film Rudra Thandavam,

  • Richard Rishi
  • Dharsha Gupta
  • Aaru Bala
  • Seshu

Rudra Thandavam Film Trailer

Rudra Thandavam First Glance

Here’s the serious glance of Rudra Thandavam,

Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.

Earlier articleSharmila Tagore says that Kareena Kapoor Khan is like her daughter

Hi, Welcome to thenewstrace.com All of the newest information and reside updates on Tamil Cinema and Telugu Cinema Information, Leisure Information, Trending Subjects, Flash Information, Well-known Other people

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here