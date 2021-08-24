Rudra Thandavam Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

Rudra Thandavam film is an upcoming motion mystery drama starring Richard Rishi and Dharsha Gupta within the lead characters. Directed by way of Darupathi popularity Mohan G, the film will likely be launched below the GM Movie Company and 7G motion pictures banner. Richard Rishi will likely be taking part in the cop function within the Rudhra Thandavam movie. The taking pictures begins on 04 January 2021 (Monday) and slated to be launched on December 2021.

Rudra Thandavam Film Complete Main points

Director Mohan G Manufacturer Salem 7G Siva On-line Streaming OTT Platform But to be up to date Style Mystery Drama Tale Mohan G Kshatriyan Starring Richard Rishi and Dharsha Gupta Track Jubin DOP Manoj Narayan Editor Devaraj S Manufacturing Corporate GM Movie Company and 7G Movies Free up date 2021 Language Tamil

Rudra Thandavam Film Solid

Listed here are all the solid record of upcoming tamil film Rudra Thandavam,

Richard Rishi

Dharsha Gupta

Aaru Bala

Seshu

Rudra Thandavam Film Trailer

Rudra Thandavam First Glance

Here’s the serious glance of Rudra Thandavam,

Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable