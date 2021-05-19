Rudrakaal (Megastar Plus) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Rudrakaal (Megastar Plus) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Rudrakaal is an Indian tv sequence, directed by means of Santosh Shetty and Sukriti Tyagi. The display is produced by means of Nitin Vaidya’s manufacturing space Dashami Creations. It stars Bhanu Uday Goswami and Dipannita Sharma within the lead roles. The display is launched on 7 March 2021.
|Identify
|Rudrakaal
|Primary Forged
|Bhanu Uday Goswami and Dipannita Sharma
|Style
|Mystery, Motion
|Director
|Santosh Shetty
Sukriti Tyagi
|Manufacturer
|Nitin Vaidya
Ninad Vaidya
|Tale
|Vivek Apte
|Screenplay
|Anshul Vijayvargiya
Anshuman Sinha
|Discussion
|Anurag Goswami
|Government Manufacturer
|Anup Poddar
|Tune
|Raju Singh Panesar
|Editor
|Rajesh Pandey
Munna Prajapati
|DoP
|Srinivas Ramaiah
Arvind Kannabiran
|Inventive Director
|Anish N Surana
|Manufacturing Fashion designer
|Tarpan Shrivastava
Ritesh Jadhav
|Manufacturing Head
|Nihal Vaidhya
|Inventive Manufacturer
|Aparna Padgaonkar
|Manufacturing Area
|Dashami Creations
Forged
Right here’s your complete forged of TV display Rudrakaal :
Bhanu Uday Goswami
As : DCP Ranjan Chittoda
Dipannita Sharma
As : Gayatri Chittoda (Ranjan’s spouse)
Rudhraksh Jaiswal
As : Anshuman Chittoda/Anshu (Ranjan’s son)
Rajit Kapur
As : Baldev Singh (Police Commissioner)
Shivraj Walvekar
As : Kailash Pradhan (House Minister)
Pamela Bhutoria
As : Meera Basu (Assistant Inspector)
Kishore Kadam
As : Jagdish Ahire (Police Inspector)
Shruti Marathe
As : Smita Thakur (Assistant Police Commissioner)
Suraj Singh
As : Bhushan Chavan (Constable)
Swanand Kirkire
As : Phulchand Sinha (MLA)
Bijay Anand
As : Malik Raza (Don)
Ajit Bhure
As : Vishwas Rao Deshmukh (Leader Minister)
Flowers Saini
As : Chitra Agnihotri (Leader Minister’s secretary)
Kanupriya Pandit
As : Baldev’s spouse
Monica Chaudhary
Anjjan Kumar Srivastav
Lin Laishram
Time
Rudrakaal is telecast on each and every Sunday at 7pm on Megastar Plus channel. First season is aired from 28 February 2021 to two Would possibly 2021. The display can also be movement one week prior to on Disney+ Hotstar. Different main points associated with the display is given under.
|Channel Identify
|Megastar Plus
|Display Timings
|Each and every Sunday at 7pm
|General Episodes
|10 Episodes
|Operating Time
|40-45 Mins
|Beginning Date
|7 March 2021
28 February 2021 (on Disney+ Hotstar)
|Season Finale
|2 Would possibly 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
Promo
