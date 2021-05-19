Rudrakaal (Megastar Plus) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Rudrakaal (Megastar Plus) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Rudrakaal is an Indian tv sequence, directed by means of Santosh Shetty and Sukriti Tyagi. The display is produced by means of Nitin Vaidya’s manufacturing space Dashami Creations. It stars Bhanu Uday Goswami and Dipannita Sharma within the lead roles. The display is launched on 7 March 2021.

Identify Rudrakaal Primary Forged Bhanu Uday Goswami and Dipannita Sharma Style Mystery, Motion Director Santosh Shetty

Sukriti Tyagi Manufacturer Nitin Vaidya

Ninad Vaidya Tale Vivek Apte Screenplay Anshul Vijayvargiya

Anshuman Sinha Discussion Anurag Goswami Government Manufacturer Anup Poddar Tune Raju Singh Panesar Editor Rajesh Pandey

Munna Prajapati DoP Srinivas Ramaiah

Arvind Kannabiran Inventive Director Anish N Surana Manufacturing Fashion designer Tarpan Shrivastava

Ritesh Jadhav Manufacturing Head Nihal Vaidhya Inventive Manufacturer Aparna Padgaonkar Manufacturing Area Dashami Creations

Forged

Right here’s your complete forged of TV display Rudrakaal :

Bhanu Uday Goswami

As : DCP Ranjan Chittoda

Dipannita Sharma

As : Gayatri Chittoda (Ranjan’s spouse)

Rudhraksh Jaiswal

As : Anshuman Chittoda/Anshu (Ranjan’s son)

Rajit Kapur

As : Baldev Singh (Police Commissioner)

Shivraj Walvekar

As : Kailash Pradhan (House Minister)

Pamela Bhutoria

As : Meera Basu (Assistant Inspector)

Kishore Kadam

As : Jagdish Ahire (Police Inspector)

Shruti Marathe

As : Smita Thakur (Assistant Police Commissioner)

Suraj Singh

As : Bhushan Chavan (Constable)

Swanand Kirkire

As : Phulchand Sinha (MLA)

Bijay Anand

As : Malik Raza (Don)

Ajit Bhure

As : Vishwas Rao Deshmukh (Leader Minister)

Flowers Saini

As : Chitra Agnihotri (Leader Minister’s secretary)

Kanupriya Pandit

As : Baldev’s spouse

Monica Chaudhary

Anjjan Kumar Srivastav

Lin Laishram

Time

Rudrakaal is telecast on each and every Sunday at 7pm on Megastar Plus channel. First season is aired from 28 February 2021 to two Would possibly 2021. The display can also be movement one week prior to on Disney+ Hotstar. Different main points associated with the display is given under.

Channel Identify Megastar Plus Display Timings Each and every Sunday at 7pm General Episodes 10 Episodes Operating Time 40-45 Mins Beginning Date 7 March 2021

28 February 2021 (on Disney+ Hotstar) Season Finale 2 Would possibly 2021 Language Hindi Nation India

Promo

When you have extra information about the display Rudrakaal, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside an hour