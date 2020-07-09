Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Sacha Baron Cohen Prank Interview – Variety

Rudy Giuliani, former New York Metropolis mayor and private lawyer to Donald Trump, mentioned an interview he was doing was crashed by Sacha Baron Cohen. Giuliani ended up calling the police on Cohen after he invaded the dialog carrying a pink bikini.

On Tuesday, Web page Six reported that Giuliani was invited to the Mark Lodge in Manhattan for what he thought was an interview in regards to the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19. The dialog began in a professional-looking room arrange with lights, a digital camera, and a lady asking him questions, after which took a flip for the absurd when Cohen raided the interview.

“This man comes working in, carrying a loopy, what I might say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani advised Web page Six. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, beneath a translucent mesh high, it seemed absurd. He had the beard, naked legs, and wasn’t what I might name distractingly enticing.”

With out figuring out who the bikini-wearing man was, he thought it was a “rip-off or a shake-down,” so he referred to as the police.

The NYPD got here to analyze, however Cohen had apparently already vacated the premises, working by means of the streets of the Higher East Facet in only a bathrobe.

When Giuliani discovered that it was Cohen, he mentioned that he was a fan of his motion pictures, particularly “Borat,” as he’d traveled to Kazakhstan.

Infamous for political spoofs and pranks, the “Who’s America?” star crashed a right-wing rally on June 28 disguised as a political motion committee chief. On the occasion, he led a tune with lyrics about coronavirus being a “liberal hoax” and suggesting that Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Dr. Fauci be injected with “Wuhan flu.”

In style On Variety: